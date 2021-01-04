Sensory-based gym and play place set to open soon in High Point. Q's Corner is designed for children with disabilities.

"The staff really got onto him about getting up and not doing certain things," Humphrey said. She understood that the park had safety protocols to follow, but she was shocked that the employees didn't realize he had autism.

"They would talk at him and blow the whistle at him, and I though that was a bit aggressive."

She said she wanted to take her son, for whom the gym is named, to a place where staff recognizes that not every child is the same. She talked it over with her husband.

"When I brought the idea to him, he just nurtured it, and we worked on it together," Humphrey said.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed their plans, but they're nearing the final stages before welcoming families to Q's Corner.

Housed in the two-story building converted from an old garage are several play stations and rooms, all designed with different needs in mind.

"We just went down the list of different disabilities," Humphrey said. "From there, we just researched our equipment."

Upstairs, which can be accessed by an elevator or stairs, kids can do hands-on activities, such as arts and crafts, air hockey, dress-up and video games.