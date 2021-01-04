Sensory-based gym and play place set to open soon in High Point. Q's Corner is designed for children with disabilities.

Humphrey said that even though Q's Corner is designed for kids with disabilities, those without are also welcome.

"The 'typical-functioning' kid — they get access to equipment they wouldn't normally see."

Humphrey said there is a three-hour time limit for guests. She's considered the idea of selling memberships, but for the time being, it will be "pay as you go," she said. According to the facility's website, a daily pass will cost $11 for children between 1 and 3 years old and $22 for children 4 and older.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Humphrey asks that everyone wear a mask at Q's Corner, especially the parents. She said she knows it can be a challenge to keep masks on children — even more so for those with a disability — but asks that everyone just do the best they can.

Signs across the facility encourage social distancing and Humphrey said they plan to limit the occupancy in the building to 25. Between play, areas will be sanitized by staff.

The size of the place will allow customers to spread out and head into different rooms.