The Kohl’s department store chain said Wednesday that a store in Greensboro will join others in the chain that offer a prominent Sephora section.

The store is at 1210 Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. The opening date of the section has not been disclosed.

A full-sized Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot section “that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora” and includes Sephora-trained beauty advisers.

Sephora, part of an international chain founded in France, sells thousands of makeup, bath and body products from more than 200 brands.

In December 2020, Sephora said it would open 850 permanent Sephora shops inside Kohl’s stores by 2023 as part of exiting its partnership with J.C. Penney.

In addition to the Greensboro location, Koh's said it will also open a prominent Sephora section at its store at 224 Harmon Creek Road in Kernersville

Sephora currently has a standalone 4,994-square-foot store in Hanes Mall in Winton-Salem.