Several Battleground Avenue businesses without water service after water main break, city says
Several Battleground Avenue businesses without water service after water main break, city says

GREENSBORO — Several businesses on Battleground Avenue are without water and lanes are closed after a water main break, the city said in a news release. 

About 2 p.m., the city said the southbound lanes at the 1900 block of Battleground Avenue will have lane closures from West Cornwallis Street to Westover Terrace while workers repair a 12 inch water main break until 10 p.m. Wednesday. 

Seven businesses are without water service, including Outback Steakhouse, Firehouse Subs, State Farm, Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids, Hertz, Greensboro Dance Theatre and uBreakiFix, according to the city. 

The estimated time for restored service is 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. 

