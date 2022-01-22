Several city libraries closed Saturday due to inclement weather, staffing shortages

GREENSBORO — Five city library branches are closed today due to the inclement weather and staffing shortages, the city said in a news release.
The closed branches are: Benjamin, Glenwood, Hemphill, McNairy and Vance Chavis.
All other locations are operating on a regular schedule.
Find more weather-related information at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates.
