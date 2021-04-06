Several COVID-19 deaths, new cases reported at Greensboro nursing homes

GREENSBORO — Newly reported deaths and dozens of cases are included in a report detailing COVID-19 outbreaks released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Accordius Health has had four newly reported deaths and 60 new cases (43 residents and 17 staff), according to the report released Tuesday.

Ashley Wilson, Accordius Health's vice president of strategy and development, said the nursing home's latest figures could be found at the facility's website. It shows that during the outbreak, the facility had 58 positive cases among residents, with eight deaths, 48 recoveries and two residents hospitalized.

Among staff, the website indicates that 29 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 — 28 of whom have since returned to work and one of whom no longer works there.

The last date for a positive test result at the facility was March 16 for a staff member.

The state report also indicates a new outbreak involving 13 cases (12 staff members, one resident) at Friends Homes West, though officials dispute this.