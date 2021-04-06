Several COVID-19 deaths, new cases reported at Greensboro nursing homes

GREENSBORO — Newly reported deaths and dozens of cases are included in a report detailing COVID-19 outbreaks released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Accordius Health has had four newly reported deaths and 60 new cases (43 residents and 17 staff), according to the report released Tuesday.
Ashley Wilson, Accordius Health's vice president of strategy and development, said the nursing home's latest figures could be found at the facility's website. It shows that during the outbreak, the facility had 58 positive cases among residents, with eight deaths, 48 recoveries and two residents hospitalized.
Among staff, the website indicates that 29 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 — 28 of whom have since returned to work and one of whom no longer works there.
The last date for a positive test result at the facility was March 16 for a staff member.
The state report also indicates a new outbreak involving 13 cases (12 staff members, one resident) at Friends Homes West, though officials dispute this.
"For weeks it’s been zero, zero, zero, and I have no idea where she got those figures from," said Donna Sprinkle, an associate executive director. Sprinkle was referring to a Guilford County health official to whom she reports the facility's COVID-19 cases.
The cases and deaths reported by state health officials are pulled from reports compiled by local health departments.
Sprinkle said the last case involving a resident dates back to June and she thought that the last time a staff member had tested positive was in January or February.
"We have no cases and we have had no cases (recently)," Sprinkle said.
In a congregate-living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
The state’s report does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level.