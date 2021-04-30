 Skip to main content
Several Greensboro roads to temporarily close during 5k race on Saturday, officials say
Several Greensboro roads to temporarily close during 5k race on Saturday, officials say

GREENSBORO — Several Greensboro roads will be closed to traffic during the May The Course Be With You 5K race on Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Beginning at 8 a.m., these closures will be in place:

• One southbound lane of Lawndale Drive between Pisgah Church Road and Wanda Drive will be closed.

• One eastbound lane of Pisgah Church Road between Isaacs Place and Martha’s Place will be closed.

• One westbound lane of West Cone Boulevard between Branchwood Drive and Patriot Court will be closed.

• Martinsville Road between Isaacs Place and Pisgah Church Road will be closed. 

Police said other streets along the race's route will close intermittently. Officers will be stationed at key intersections to direct traffic and keep runners safe. 

Streets are expected to reopen about 9:30 a.m., according to police. 

