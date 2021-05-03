 Skip to main content
Several more COVID-19 cases reported at local nursing facility in Guilford County, state officials say
HIGH POINT — State health officials say Maryfield Nursing Home has had three additional COVID-19 cases among staff, according to a report released Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does not indicate when the cases were reported at the local level or if there are any active cases at the facility, 1315 Greensboro Road.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

As of Friday's report, Maryfield has had 22 COVID-19 cases among staff, 17 among residents and five related deaths among residents.

