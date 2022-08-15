Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening for Triad, weather service says

RALEIGH — The Triad could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

The risk period is from 2-10 p.m. Monday, the weather service said. The area could see damaging winds, but hail and isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are also possible.

The Triad also is in an area that could get rainfall of 1-2 inches per hours with the strongest thunderstorms. The risk period is 2 p.m. to midnight.

Isolated flash flooding is possible, mainly over urban and poor drainage areas, the weather service said.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s today. Chance of rain is 70%.

Rainy conditions are expected Tuesday as well as temperatures dip into the lower 70s. Chance of rain is 40%.