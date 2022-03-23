 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe storms still possible through 10 p.m. Wednesday

RALEIGH — While a tornado warning has expired, scattered but severe thunderstorms are still possible in the area through 10 p.m.

Damaging straight-line winds and heavy downpours and a risk of flash flooding will also be possible.

RALEIGH — A tornado warning is in effect for southern Guilford County and northern Randolph County until 5:15 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was about 8 miles west of Randleman at 4:33 p.m., the weather service said.

It was moving northeast at 40 mph. Forecasters warned the storm will be near Randleman around 4:45 p.m.

Other locations impacted include Climax, Jamestown, Trinity, Forest Oaks and Pleasant Garden.

