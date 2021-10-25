Severe thunderstorm alerts follows tornado warning Monday night in northern Guilford County

A tornado warning was issued shortly after 7 p.m. Monday by the National Weather Service for northern Guilford County and expired at 7:30 p.m. without any immediate reports of damage.
Severe thunderstorm warnings continued for parts of Guilford County as residents were encouraged to stay alert for weather warnings.
Duke Energy's website showed eleven power outages in Guilford County, affecting 333 customers, as of 8:25 p.m.
Power was expected to be restored by 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
