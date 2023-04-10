GREENSBORO — A blocked sewer line in the area of 1117 Highland Ave. resulted two separate instances of untreated wastewater entering South Buffalo Creek, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro. The creek is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.

The first discharge from a manhole occurred Friday for about 2½ hours and resulted in approximately 7,800 gallons of sewage entering South Buffalo Creek.

On Saturday, another discharge for about two hours resulted in approximately 3,900 gallons of untreated wastewater spilling into the creek.

In both instances the city used a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge from the 8-inch sewer line. Hydrants also were opened to flush the nearby creek.