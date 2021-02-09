 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sewer work may cause delays in West Wendover Avenue area, city says
0 comments
alert top story

Sewer work may cause delays in West Wendover Avenue area, city says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sewer map

Sewer main work may cause delays in the West Wendover Avenue area. 

 Courtesy of the City of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Drivers may face delays on busy West Wendover Avenue beginning Thursday because of sewer work, the city said in a news release. 

The city plans to evaluate sewer mains between Meadowood Street and South Edwardia Drive. They will also be working on South Edwardia Drive between HCI Boulevard and West Market Street, and on Meadowood Street between Wildberry Drive and West Wendover Avenue, the city said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One lane will be closed periodically from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Monday and Tuesday. 

Drivers should avoid the areas if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zones, the city said. Work is subject to weather delays. 

This job is part of the city’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin pandas play in their first snow at Belgian zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro
Crime

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Brighton Street for a report of gunfire and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News