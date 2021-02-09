Sewer work may cause delays in West Wendover Avenue area, city says

GREENSBORO — Drivers may face delays on busy West Wendover Avenue beginning Thursday because of sewer work, the city said in a news release.

The city plans to evaluate sewer mains between Meadowood Street and South Edwardia Drive. They will also be working on South Edwardia Drive between HCI Boulevard and West Market Street, and on Meadowood Street between Wildberry Drive and West Wendover Avenue, the city said.

One lane will be closed periodically from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers should avoid the areas if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zones, the city said. Work is subject to weather delays.

This job is part of the city’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.