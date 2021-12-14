 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Share your holiday memories
0 Comments
alert top story

Share your holiday memories

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Was getting a photo with Santa so traumatic you wouldn't sit on his lap? Did someone burn the turkey so the family had to make sandwiches for the big holiday meal? Did your soldier surprise the family with a holiday visit? Did your sweetheart propose during the holidays? We want to hear your holiday stories, whether funny or poignant.

Limit responses to no more than 100 words and submit them by noon Dec. 22. Please include your name and city or town of residence. Send responses to submissions@greensboro.com (include "holiday memories" in the subject line). If you want to share any photos, please upload them at https://greensboro.com/photosubmissions.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'treasure trove' of dinosaur fossils have been discovered in Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
Local

Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter

"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert