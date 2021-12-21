 Skip to main content
Share your holiday memories
Share your holiday memories

Was getting a photo with Santa so traumatic you wouldn't sit on his lap? Did someone burn the turkey so the family had to make sandwiches for the big holiday meal? Did your soldier surprise the family with a holiday visit? Did your sweetheart propose during the holidays? We want to hear your holiday stories, whether funny or poignant.

Limit responses to no more than 100 words and submit them by noon Wednesday, Dec. 22. Please include your name and city or town of residence. Send responses to submissions@greensboro.com (include "holiday memories" in the subject line). If you want to share any photos, please upload them at https://greensboro.com/photosubmissions.

Santa paid an early visit to the monkeys at ZSL London Zoo on Tuesday as they woke to find their Christmas stockings filled with festive nuts.
