Share your memories and photos of Women's Hospital
Women's Hospital Demolition 2022 0125-2049.jpg (copy)

Workers from D.H. Griffin tear down the former Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road in Greensboro on Tuesday.

 Ivan Saul Cutler, Special to the News & Record

The former Women's Hospital in Greensboro, where more than 150,000 babies were born, is being demolished this week. What memories do you have of the hospital? 

The News & Record will publish your comments and photos online and some in a future print edition. Limit responses to 250 words or less and submit them by Friday, Jan. 28. Please include your name and city or town of residence. Send responses to submissions@greensboro.com (include Women's Hospital in the subject line). Please upload your photos at https://greensboro.com/photosubmissions.

