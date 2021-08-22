Share your thoughts: On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, what do you remember? What have we learned?

 Skip to main content
On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, what do you remember? What have we learned?
On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, what do you remember? What have we learned?

Sept. 11 attacks

In this Sept. 11, 2001, photo, smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris explodes from the second tower in New York. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

 Chao Soi Cheong, Associated Press

Twenty years ago this Sept. 11, terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew, including Greensboro flight attendant Sandy Bradshaw, fought back.

The brazen, three-pronged assault left nearly 3,000 dead and the nation in turmoil. 

On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, we're asking readers to share their thoughts. What do you remember from that time? What have we learned?

We'll publish comments online and some in print the weekend of Sept. 11. Please limit responses to no more than 250 words and submit them by Sept. 3. Please include your name and city or town of residence.

Send responses to jennifer.fernandez@greensboro.com (include Sept. 11 in the subject line) or by mail to News & Record, 3001 S. Elm Eugene St., Greensboro NC 27406 with Attn: Jennifer Fernandez/Sept. 11.

