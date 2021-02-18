 Skip to main content
Share your weather photos and videos
Share your weather photos and videos

Ice covers trees in backyard

Ice covers a tree in a backyard in the northeast Greensboro area on Thursday morning.

 JENNIFER FERNANDEZ, NEWS & RECORD

What does your backyard look like after Thursday's freezing rain? Is your neighborhood covered in tiny icicles or fallen trees?

Send us your photos and videos and we'll share them on social media, our website and possibly some of the photos in Friday's print edition. Include names of those pictured and a description.

Thanks! We look forward to seeing your photos and videos.

