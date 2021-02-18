Share your weather photos and videos

What does your backyard look like after Thursday's freezing rain? Is your neighborhood covered in tiny icicles or fallen trees?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Send us your photos and videos and we'll share them on social media, our website and possibly some of the photos in Friday's print edition. Include names of those pictured and a description.

Share via this form.

Thanks! We look forward to seeing your photos and videos.