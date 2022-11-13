Shelf lives: Welcome to a Greensboro market that helps fill heads and hearts

GREENSBORO — The pregnant woman was ready to leave the market, where shelves were packed with fresh produce and other items she needed.

She had just moved here with her husband for a job that never materialized.

And she had very little to spend.

"The first thing she said was, 'I don't have any money. I shouldn't be here,'" Denese Brito remembers. "But it was exactly for her. They are not charged anything."

Welcome to the Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition and Education Center in east Greensboro. Many of its clients live in the surrounding low-income communities — an area where they don't have access to fresh produce. While the market supports the food and health needs of patients served by Cone Health’s Center for Women’s Healthcare, organizers hope to eventually be able to expand the services to anyone with a need.

Patients are referred to the "medical food market" by health care providers.

"We know quite well that what you eat affects you in so many ways," Miguel Brito said.

WANT TO GO? What: Brito Food Drive to support women and their families When: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Where: The Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue, 2523 Phillips Ave. Information: britofoodprogram.org or BritoFoodProgram@conehealth.com Note: Can't make it to the food drive? You can give monetary donations at tinyurl.com/bdexk39t.

To keep shelves stocked, the volunteer-run nutrition and education center is holding a food drive on Wednesday. Volunteers will collect donations from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. so that women and their families can get enough of the right foods. The center is also accepting other items, such as diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The operation is a passion project for Denese and husband Miguel, a pathologist, who moved to Greensboro to be closer to family. The couple had reached out to Cone Health's philanthropy division about programs and ongoing efforts in the community. They were considering how they wanted to get involved when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Philanthropy staff called them and other large donors because a lot of the programs for patients with specific food needs, especially those with limited incomes, had shut down.

"We were in shock that something like this wasn't already in place," Denese said.

For women who may be fighting cancer, living with gestational diabetes or other conditions, proper nutrition is very important to their recovery.

"My husband looked at me and said this is unacceptable," Denese recalled.

The couple, who also likes to take a hands-on approach to philanthropy, responded with a $100,000 donation — and rolled up their sleeves.

For Miguel, as well as the physicians seeing patients inside the center, educating women on proper nutrition was a priority. There are nutritionists and dieticians who volunteer through the center and provide wellness coaching and healthy recipes. There's also budgeting classes and help connecting to nutrition assistance programs.

The community has previously donated nearly 8,000 pounds of food and hygiene products to the Brito Food Program during the first two food drives in November 2021 and May 2022, according to organizers.

Items on the food drive's wish list include canned and dry goods, spices, cooking oils and sealable storage bags.

Also: volunteers.

"We all have things to offer, whether it’s our time, talent or treasure — and we’ll take any of the above," Denese said.