Guilford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeast Guilford High School in McLeansville at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday about a report of a weapon on campus.

Northeast Guilford High and Northeast Guilford Middle School were immediately placed on lockdown per safety protocols. After a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified; however, no weapon was found on campus, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

No one was injured.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, the sheriff's office is not releasing any additional details about the individual.

"The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and our partners at Guilford County Schools wish to thank everyone who worked together during this incident to keep our students safe," officials said in the news release. "We constantly stress the importance of 'if you see something, say something.' Today’s incident was a successful example of this being put into action."

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Captain B. Hall at 336-641-4182.