A handgun and marijuana were found in a student's vehicle Thursday morning at Eastern Alamance High School, according to information from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

School administrators quickly confiscated the items at approximately 10:30 a.m. and turned them over to the school resource officer from the sheriff's office. Detectives are investigating the incident.

There was no lockdown or disruption on campus, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

“The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office ask that parents, grandparents, and/or guardians of students be aware of your child’s activities and explain to them that weapons and drugs on campus are dangerous and illegal,” officials said in a news release.