Days of their lives: For kids wanting to be cops, this Guilford program gives a glimpse

GREENSBORO — Don’t drink and drive.
That was the takeaway from Tuesday’s session of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy.
“And don’t text and drive,” added Logan Frazier, 15. “Don’t do any of that.”
Frazier, along with 25 other teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, have spent the last week and a half as cadets, learning the ins and outs of the sheriff’s office.
In its 15th year, the youth academy is geared toward teens interested in a career in public safety. They spend their days exploring different divisions of the sheriff’s office, decked out in matching blue youth academy baseball caps and shirts. From operations at the detention center to meeting with the K-9 unit, participants get a glimpse into what a job in law enforcement might be like.
Frazier said he liked the “military structure” that came with his JROTC classes at Grimsley High. Interested in a military career, he figured a chance to observe local law enforcement might give him more insight.
“It’s shown me how good it is to work as a team,” Frazier said.
And on Tuesday, after trying on a pair of goggles that simulate what it’s like to be under the influence of alcohol, Frazier said the academy also proved to him that he should never drive after drinking.
“I could barely walk in the goggles,” Frazier said, “let alone imagine driving.”
As part of their day, the teens got to see the inside of a Breath Alcohol Testing mobile unit — basically, a bus filled with breathalyzers — that’s used in large-scale traffic checkpoints.
Later Tuesday, the cadets participated in staged traffic stops.
“We want to get to the root of the cause,” said Jason Smith, a supervisor for the Breath Alcohol Testing program.
If the cadets followed the news, they would’ve known in late June two teenagers died and two others were seriously injured when a truck overturned on N.C. 150 in Oak Ridge. Troopers said the 19-year-old driver was impaired.
Smith said if he can “teach responsibility” and “promote positive decision making,” then he knows he’s making a difference and possibly preventing incidents like the one in Oak Ridge.
Joshua Allen, a 14-year-old cadet, said he was “not expecting” to feel the way he did while wearing the impairment goggles.
“It made an impact, definitely,” he said.
A Northwest High student, Allen sees himself pursuing a career in law enforcement, ideally with the National Park Service.
He said he knows there are openings in local law enforcement right now — about 40 with the Greensboro Police Department and about 20 with the sheriff’s office. Recently, Police Chief Brian James said the department has struggled with finding hires in recent years, a result of a societal shift in how law enforcement is perceived.
But Allen said he knows it’s an important job, one that needs to be done well.
“Someone needs to fill those openings,” Allen said, “and I want to do that.”
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.