Days of their lives: For kids wanting to be cops, this Guilford program gives a glimpse

GREENSBORO — Don’t drink and drive.

That was the takeaway from Tuesday’s session of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy.

“And don’t text and drive,” added Logan Frazier, 15. “Don’t do any of that.”

Frazier, along with 25 other teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, have spent the last week and a half as cadets, learning the ins and outs of the sheriff’s office.

In its 15th year, the youth academy is geared toward teens interested in a career in public safety. They spend their days exploring different divisions of the sheriff’s office, decked out in matching blue youth academy baseball caps and shirts. From operations at the detention center to meeting with the K-9 unit, participants get a glimpse into what a job in law enforcement might be like.

Frazier said he liked the “military structure” that came with his JROTC classes at Grimsley High. Interested in a military career, he figured a chance to observe local law enforcement might give him more insight.

“It’s shown me how good it is to work as a team,” Frazier said.