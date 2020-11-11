Shikea McCollum: Dedicated to serving fellow veterans

When Shikea McCollum enlisted in the Army at just 18 years old, she never dreamed her time in the military would lead to a lifetime of serving others.
Back then, McCollum was a recent high school grad unsure of her next step.
“I didn’t feel like I was ready to go to college, and I didn’t really know what I wanted to be,” says McCollum, 38, of Greensboro. “I wanted to do something different.”
After basic training, McCollum began working as an Army supply clerk stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville. There she worked with a parachute unit, and she also spent time stationed in South Korea, working as a supply clerk for the infantry.
Among the many things she learned during her time in the Army, one of the most important was how to work with others.
“I learned how to be a team player, even if you are in a stressful environment,” she says. “They teach you how to work under pressure — that was one of the most valuable lessons I learned in the military.”
Those lessons stuck with her, and they inspired her to seek a career serving others after she left the military. Once she returned to civilian life, she enrolled in college, eventually earning a master’s degree in social work with the intention of helping other veterans struggling to re-enter civilian life.
“I know personally from my own experience how hard it was to transfer from military life to civilian life,” McCollum says. “It was very difficult. And since I understand how difficult it is, I understand some of the things they’re facing right now.”
McCollum currently works as disabled veterans outreach program specialist and veterans employment consultant for the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro. And she’s also working toward her license in social work. McCollum’s focus continues to be women veterans, whose military experience she can uniquely understand.
“When I have female veterans come to my office, and they don’t want to work in a male-dominated workplace, I understand why they feel that way,” she says. “And because of my own personal experiences, I feel like I can give another female veteran the tools they need to be successful.”
And while McCollum feels particularly connected to women veterans, she wants to help all veterans as they navigate post-military life.
“I really hope the work that I’m doing helps not just female veterans, but all veterans be able to live a normal life outside the military,” she says. “Everybody wants to label vets with PTSD, but all don’t have PTSD. Some of them just need a support system, and I want to provide a support system for them.”
Just as her work in the Army was critical to maintaining daily operations, McCollum sees her role now as a vital lifeline for some vets, and she hopes that those who are really struggling know there is help available.
“If a person is a veteran and they’re suffering with anything, I hope they please reach out and get some help,” she says. “Because there is help out there — they don’t have to suffer by themselves.”
Contact Jennifer Bringle at jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
