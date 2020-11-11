Shikea McCollum: Dedicated to serving fellow veterans

“I know personally from my own experience how hard it was to transfer from military life to civilian life,” McCollum says. “It was very difficult. And since I understand how difficult it is, I understand some of the things they’re facing right now.”

McCollum currently works as disabled veterans outreach program specialist and veterans employment consultant for the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro. And she’s also working toward her license in social work. McCollum’s focus continues to be women veterans, whose military experience she can uniquely understand.

“When I have female veterans come to my office, and they don’t want to work in a male-dominated workplace, I understand why they feel that way,” she says. “And because of my own personal experiences, I feel like I can give another female veteran the tools they need to be successful.”

And while McCollum feels particularly connected to women veterans, she wants to help all veterans as they navigate post-military life.

“I really hope the work that I’m doing helps not just female veterans, but all veterans be able to live a normal life outside the military,” she says. “Everybody wants to label vets with PTSD, but all don’t have PTSD. Some of them just need a support system, and I want to provide a support system for them.”