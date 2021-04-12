 Skip to main content
Shooting at McDonald's restaurant in Greensboro results in Winston-Salem man's death, Greensboro police say
Shooting at McDonald's restaurant in Greensboro results in Winston-Salem man's death, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified a Winston-Salem man as the victim in a fatal shooting at a McDonald's restaurant Monday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 4400 block of W. Wendover Ave. They found 29-year-old Chavez Laquan Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. 

Vargas was taken to a hospital, but police announced at about 2:15 p.m. that he had died from his injuries. 

No suspect information was available, police said, and the investigation is underway.

In December of 2014, Vargas was injured in a double shooting in Winston-Salem.

Vargas and another man were shot and wounded in the parking lot of a shopping center off Hanes Mall Boulevard, according to a story in the Winston-Salem Journal.

Vargas, who was 23 at the time, was shot once and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition. 

At the time, police said the shooting was not random and that the people involved knew each other.

Anyone with information about the Greensboro shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

