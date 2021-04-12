Shooting at McDonald's restaurant in Greensboro results in Winston-Salem man's death, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified a Winston-Salem man as the victim in a fatal shooting at a McDonald's restaurant Monday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 4400 block of W. Wendover Ave. They found 29-year-old Chavez Laquan Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Vargas was taken to a hospital, but police announced at about 2:15 p.m. that he had died from his injuries.

No suspect information was available, police said, and the investigation is underway.

In December of 2014, Vargas was injured in a double shooting in Winston-Salem.

Vargas and another man were shot and wounded in the parking lot of a shopping center off Hanes Mall Boulevard, according to a story in the Winston-Salem Journal.

Vargas, who was 23 at the time, was shot once and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.