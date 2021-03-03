Shooting victim found on Denim Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities responded on Wednesday morning to a shooting on Denim Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 8 a.m., officers were still on scene investigating after officers located one person with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Denim Road. Police said the person's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.