Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — The City Council unanimously approved a controversial ordinance regulating short-term rentals such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council amended the ordinance to include a 750-foot distance requirement between such rentals, deleted the two-night minimum stay and limited parking to one car per bedroom rented.

People wishing to offer short-term rentals — defined as 30 days or less — would have to apply for a zoning permit under the ordinance, which will take effect Jan. 1.

“Short-term rentals are here already,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “So this is just a way of us permitting them and making them accountable to the city and to give the neighborhoods greater say in what is going on.”

Resident Kathe Latham said the city did not include enough neighborhood representatives when it drafted the ordinance. “This plan to allow people to turn their rental units into mini hotels is at best short-sighted, at worst irresponsible,” she said.

Joy Watson, another resident, said she significantly improved the homes she now rents in the Idlewood neighborhood.

“Shouldn’t we have standards applying equally, no matter how long the rental is?” Watson asked the council. “Separate restrictions just on short-term rentals, like the proposed rules, undercut treating everyone equally and fairly.”

Councilman Zack Matheny suggested those interested in fighting short-term rentals should check out N.C. Senate Bill 667, which would prevent cities from adopting rules regulating them.

“The state, there’s a lot that happens up there folks, and I encourage you to just pay attention,” he said.

Under the city’s plan, short-term rentals would be limited to residential dwellings and would be allowed in any zoning that allows residential units.

For multifamily buildings, no more than one dwelling unit per building or 25% of the total units per building — whichever is greater — can be used as a short-term rental.

If the property is not the host’s primary residence, then a designated local operator would be required with contact information provided to the city. Local operators would have to be readily accessible and physically located in Guilford or a contiguous county.

A maximum of two adults per bedroom would be allowed; people younger than 18 would not count toward this limit.

The ordinance specifies that if the rental space is limited to a bedroom or bedrooms, it must be in the host’s primary residence and they must be on site during the rental period.

Gatherings publicly announced that involve more than two times the number of people allowed in the rental would be prohibited. Exterior signage also would be banned.

Permits for short-term rentals would have to be renewed on an annual basis and include a fee to offset costs to implement and monitor the program. The ordinance does not include a specific fee amount.

The city could revoke a permit if the rules are violated.

The city plans to hire an outside vendor to identify and monitor short-term rentals. When a Greensboro listing goes up on a hosting site, the vendor would use that listing to cross-reference it with city records to determine if a permit has been issued.

City staff would still be responsible for enforcing the permit rules.