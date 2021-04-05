Shots fired outside of grocery store lead to High Point man's arrest, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man who fired shots at another man outside of Brentwood Street Grocery was taken into custody Friday, police said in a news release.

About 12:45 p.m., police responded to a report of shots being fired outside of the grocery store, located at 1804 Wade Place.

Responding officers witnessed a 20-year-old man from High Point running across Brentwood Street. Officers detained the man and found he was unharmed after checking him for injuries, police said.

Police learned the man was the intended target of the shooter, whose shots struck two vehicles in the store's parking lot.

A short time later, officers located the shooter, identified as 28-year-old Tyzid B. Williams, walking near Leonard Avenue. During his arrest, officers found two firearms in his possession, one of which matched the caliber of shell casings located at the shooting scene, according to police.

Williams was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed gun. He is in custody at the High Point jail under a $2.02 million bail.