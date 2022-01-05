Sibling tiger cubs reunited at Animal Park at the Conservators Center in Caswell County

MEBANE — Two tiger cubs have joined their sibling at the Animal Park at the Conservators Center, the center announced in a news release.
A male and female cub recently joined their sibling Parker to live at the facility in Caswell County. They are seven months old.
"The siblings do not yet have confirmed names, but they each have a sponsor who is helping us select a name," the zoo's co-founder Mindy Stinner said in an email.
"All three siblings were part of a planned tiger breeding at another park," Stinner said. "The two facilities planning to accept the cubs had their circumstances change, and decided it would be better if the cats came to us instead, since we had habitat space ready."
"As soon as they were reunited the three siblings began to play chase and tackle, the best way to burn off their boundless energy," the center said in the release. "The new arrivals were especially enthusiastic about exploring Parker‘s personal swimming pool. (Unlike most cats, tigers love to play and lounge in water.)"
The center plans to include the cubs in its annual Tree Toss event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Each year, Cranberry Tree Farm donates unsold trees to the center for the animals to enjoy as a form of enrichment. "They love the strong scent of pine and scratchy textures," the center said in the release.
The animals also tear through gift boxes containing food and other toys created by the center's staff and visitors. Tickets are $26 for adults, $20 for children ages 3-11, with discounts offered for seniors, military and first-responder personnel and college students. Free for children younger than 3.
Animal Park is open for tours every weekend. Reservations are encouraged and visitors can walk the park with a guide. Self-Guided Safari Days are offered twice a month, which require no reservations. Guests can walk the park at their own pace.
Animal Park is a nonprofit zoological park with more than 75 animals, representing 20 species, including lions, leopards, wolves and bobcats. Go to animalparknc.org for more information.