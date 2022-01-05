Sibling tiger cubs reunited at Animal Park at the Conservators Center in Caswell County

MEBANE — Two tiger cubs have joined their sibling at the Animal Park at the Conservators Center, the center announced in a news release.

A male and female cub recently joined their sibling Parker to live at the facility in Caswell County. They are seven months old.

"The siblings do not yet have confirmed names, but they each have a sponsor who is helping us select a name," the zoo's co-founder Mindy Stinner said in an email.

"All three siblings were part of a planned tiger breeding at another park," Stinner said. "The two facilities planning to accept the cubs had their circumstances change, and decided it would be better if the cats came to us instead, since we had habitat space ready."

"As soon as they were reunited the three siblings began to play chase and tackle, the best way to burn off their boundless energy," the center said in the release. "The new arrivals were especially enthusiastic about exploring Parker‘s personal swimming pool. (Unlike most cats, tigers love to play and lounge in water.)"