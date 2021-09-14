Siblings injured in Browns Summit fatal house fire have also died, fire official says

BROWNS SUMMIT — Two siblings injured in a house fire that took their brother's life also have died, authorities said.

Yvonne Haas, 72, and Burlie Graves, 64, died in the hospital late last week after being injured in the blaze, Guilford County Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Carmon said. Fire consumed the house at 7707 Locust Grove Drive on Sept. 6.

Alvis David Brown, 75, died at Wesley Long Hospital shortly after the morning fire, Carmon said.

The accidental fire started in a bedroom area and was caused by improperly discarded smoke materials, according to a news release.

Carmon said the home had a working smoke alarm.

The Northeast Fire Department, assisted by Fire District #13 and Monroeton, responded to the fire. Smoke and fire were visible when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters and Guilford County EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts on the victims before they were taken to the hospitals.

After the fire, Carmon said firefighters canvassed the neighborhood to see if nearby homes needed smoke alarms or had ones that were not operating properly. They found several that were not in good working condition.

He said firefighters wanted some good to come out of the tragic situation.