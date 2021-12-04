Signe Waller Foxworth, who continued social justice work for decades after the Greensboro Massacre, has died

For the second time in a week, Greensboro has lost a stalwart in the fight for social justice with the death Friday of Signe Waller Foxworth. She was 83.

Waller Foxworth continued social justice work for decades after the Nov. 3, 1979, Greensboro Massacre.

She was among the marchers who survived the Klan-Nazi shootings that left five dead and 10 wounded. Her husband at the time, Dr. Jim Waller, was among those who were killed at the former Morningside Homes community in what has become known as the Greensboro Massacre.

Dr. Marty Nathan, who was also widowed because of the shootings, died last Monday at age 70.

Both Nathan and Waller Foxworth continued to fight for social justice in the decades since, said Jeff Thigpen, Guilford County's register of deeds, who came to know both families during the city's Truth and Reconciliation Commission investigation into the shootings.

Both strived to make the community a better place for everyone, he said Saturday night.

"They did the work. Every. Single. Day," Thigpen said.