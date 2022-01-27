 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Significant' waterline break closes part of South Main Street in High Point
0 Comments
top story breaking

'Significant' waterline break closes part of South Main Street in High Point

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — A significant waterline break has forced the closure of South Main Street between University Parkway and Market Center Drive, High Point police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Utility crews are on the scene and preparing to begin repairs, but the ruptured line caused damage to the roadway surface and extended time is needed for repairs, the release said.

The roadway is closed to all traffic at this time and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. Detours will be put in place, police said.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last of Hiatt Street families can stay until school year ends
Local

Last of Hiatt Street families can stay until school year ends

The developer heard what the children in those families had to say about wanting to finish the school year there, said Marc Isaacson, an attorney representing the company Owls Roost Properties, which is under contract with the sellers to buy the 3-acre location in the shadow of UNCG and plans to build multi-family housing units there.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert