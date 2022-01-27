'Significant' waterline break closes part of South Main Street in High Point

HIGH POINT — A significant waterline break has forced the closure of South Main Street between University Parkway and Market Center Drive, High Point police said in a news release.
Utility crews are on the scene and preparing to begin repairs, but the ruptured line caused damage to the roadway surface and extended time is needed for repairs, the release said.
The roadway is closed to all traffic at this time and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. Detours will be put in place, police said.
