Silver Alert canceled after Greensboro man found safe, police say
Silver Alert canceled after Greensboro man found safe, police say

  • Updated
Updated 2:43 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police say a Greensboro man missing since Friday morning has been found safe.

The Silver Alert for 63-year-old Garrett Eugene "Gene" Bass has been canceled, police said in a news release.

RALEIGH — Officials are looking for a missing Greensboro man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Garrett Eugene Bass. Greensboro police said Bass, who goes by "Gene," was last seen at 6 a.m. Friday leaving 1808 Willomore St. in Greensboro. He might be in a yellow Jeep Renegade with N.C. license plate PLW-6810 headed to 2219 Acorn Road in Greensboro or the southeast Greensboro area, the center said in a news release.

Bass is 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 245 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and has brown eyes. He was wearing a baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, brown plaid pants, and brown plaid shoes.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. P.D. Nix at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-382-5072.

