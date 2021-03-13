Silver Alert canceled after man found, Greensboro police say

Updated 2:32 p.m. Saturday

GREENSBORO — Police said Saturday a man who had been missing since early Friday had been found.

Robert Lee Early, 55, has been found, police said Saturday in a news release. No further details were provided.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old man, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Robert Early Lee was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, traveling on foot in the 1600 block of Crystal Lane. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white Adidas logo, black Adidas pants with stripes running down the sides, a black baseball cap and black tennis shoes, according to police.

Lee, 55, has a salt-and-pepper colored beard, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Lee is reportedly suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.