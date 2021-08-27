 Skip to main content
Silver Alert canceled after woman missing out of Greensboro found safe, police say
Silver Alert canceled after woman missing out of Greensboro found safe, police say

Updated 5:18 p.m. Saturday

GREENSBORO — Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued Friday for a woman reported missing from Greensboro.

Police said Saturday that Aihua Peng was found safe.

GREENSBORO — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro.

Police said Aihua Peng is about 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, brown pants, and slippers.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

