Silver Alert canceled after woman missing out of Greensboro found safe, police say

Updated 5:18 p.m. Saturday
GREENSBORO — Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued Friday for a woman reported missing from Greensboro.
Police said Saturday that Aihua Peng was found safe.
GREENSBORO — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro.
Police said Aihua Peng is about 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, brown pants, and slippers.
No further details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
