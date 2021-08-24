 Skip to main content
Silver Alert canceled for man reported missing in Greensboro
top story

Silver Alert canceled for man reported missing in Greensboro

Updated 2:53 p.m. Tuesday

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert for Ronnie Lee Williams, who was reported missing on Monday afternoon, has been canceled, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. The release did not give any further details.

Posted 8:14 p.m. Monday

Ronnie Lee Williams.jpg

Ronnie Lee Williams

GREENSBORO — Authorities are looking for a missing 57-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Ronnie Lee Williams was last seen at 1507 Randolph Ave. at 4 p.m. Monday and left that location on foot

Williams is black, 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored T-shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information regarding Williams whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.

