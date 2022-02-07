Silver Alert canceled for man who was reported missing from Guilford County

Updated 3:48 p.m. Monday

RALEIGH — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing in Guilford County.

In a news release Monday, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said it canceled the Silver Alert for 49-year-old Phillip Walls at the request of the Greensboro Police Department.

No further details were given in the release.

Posted 2:55 p.m. Feb. 4

RALEIGH — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen near the Guilford County jail in Greensboro.

Phillip Walls, 49, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Friday in a news release.

Walls is described as a Black man with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, white hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, brown pants, and dark blue tennis shoes with white stripes, according to police and the missing persons center. He was last seen about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information should call Detective D. Benottis at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2497.