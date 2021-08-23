Silver Alert canceled for woman who was missing from Greensboro

Updated 10:12 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert for Billie Leverne Goode has been canceled, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Further details were not given in the release.

Posted Aug. 18, 2021

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greensboro woman, police said in a news release.

Billie Leverne Goode was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, white sneakers and was carrying a brown purse, according to police

Goode, who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, is thought to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.