Silver Alert canceled for woman who was missing from Greensboro
Silver Alert canceled for woman who was missing from Greensboro

Billie Leverne Goode

Billie Leverne Goode 

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

Updated 10:12 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert for Billie Leverne Goode has been canceled, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Further details were not given in the release.

Posted Aug. 18, 2021

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greensboro woman, police said in a news release.  

Billie Leverne Goode was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, white sneakers and was carrying a brown purse, according to police

Goode, who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, is thought to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com  to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

