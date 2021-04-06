Silver Alert canceledfor missing 76-year-old Guilford County man

Updated 10:48 p.m. Tuesday

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for Frank Vitiello, a man reported missing from Guilford County, according to a release from the center. No further details were given.

Posted 11:59 p.m. Monday

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County man.

Frank Vitiello, 76, was last seen at 6302 Oak Point Drive in Pleasant Garden.

He is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. Vitiello is balding with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Vitiello may be driving a 2012 gray Honda CRV with N.C. license plate No. CCA2186.

He suffers from some form of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Vitiello's whereabouts is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-373-2222.