 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert canceledfor missing 76-year-old Guilford County man
0 comments

Silver Alert canceledfor missing 76-year-old Guilford County man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 10:48 p.m. Tuesday

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for Frank Vitiello, a man reported missing from Guilford County, according to a release from the center. No further details were given. 

Posted 11:59 p.m. Monday

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County man.

Frank Vitiello

Frank Vitiello

Frank Vitiello, 76, was last seen at 6302 Oak Point Drive in Pleasant Garden. 

He is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. Vitiello is balding with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Vitiello may be driving a 2012 gray Honda CRV with N.C. license plate No. CCA2186.

He suffers from some form of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Vitiello's whereabouts is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-373-2222.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News