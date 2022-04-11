 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert: Guilford deputies ask public to help locate missing 64-year-old man

Silver Alert_April10_2022.jpg

Eugene Orell Bailey

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Provided

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking the public to help find a missing 64-year-old man who may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Eugene Orell Bailey is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with hazel eyes and may appear bald. He was last seen in the 1100 block of Pennywood Drive in High Point, according to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. 

Bailey may be trying to travel to Dillwyn, Va.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call Sgt C. Moon at 336-641-3356.

