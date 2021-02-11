 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man reported missing in Greensboro
Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man reported missing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greensboro man. 

William Eugene Mebane, 70, was last seen on Kentwood Street, traveling on foot and wearing a red checkered jacket with a hole in the right shoulder, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Mebane is thought to suffer from dementia or some sort of cognitive impairment. Mebane is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

