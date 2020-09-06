KERNERSVILLE — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Kernersville.
Patricia Stanley Turner, 70, may be headed to Mington, Raleigh or Reidsville, according to the alert. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda CR-V with North Carolina license plate No. BLT2969.
Turner was last seen at 512 Avery Way Court.
Turner, who is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment, is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has short gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jean shorts.
Anyone with information about Patricia Stanley Turner is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
