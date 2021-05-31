 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for a man missing from Greensboro (Updated)
Silver Alert issued for a man missing from Greensboro (Updated)

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Greensboro.

Deven Lamont Cain

Deven Lamont Cain, 18, was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday riding a green mountain bike in the area around N.C. 68 and Regional Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.

He is black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Cain was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Cain is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Officer M.L. Mitchell at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2435.

