alert top story

Silver Alert issued for Greensboro woman last seen Friday afternoon

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a 25-year-old Greensboro woman who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Desiree Amelia Brown

Brown

Desiree Amelia Brown was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday at 3221 Edenwood Drive, police said in a news release. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Brown is described as a Black woman standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, black jeans and black tennis shoes and was carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.

