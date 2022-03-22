 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for Greensboro woman last seen in Durham

RALEIGH — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Greensboro woman last seen in Durham.

Willie Cook Fox, 74, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the organization said in a news release.

Fox is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 125 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing dark pants, a black puffy jacket and a black knit hat. She was carrying a brown handbag and a cane.

She was last seen at 508 Fulton St. in Durham and may be traveling in a blue, 2016 Dodge Dart with N.C. license plate HCN6242.

Anyone with information about Fox should call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.

Willie Cook Fox

Fox

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons, provided
