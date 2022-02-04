Silver Alert issued for man last seen near jail in Greensboro, officials say

RALEIGH — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen near the Guilford County jail in Greensboro.
Phillip Walls, 49, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Friday in a news release.
Walls is described as a Black man with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket.
Anyone with information should call Detective D. Benottis at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2497.
