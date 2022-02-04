 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for man last seen near jail in Greensboro, officials say
0 Comments
alert top story

Silver Alert issued for man last seen near jail in Greensboro, officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen near the Guilford County jail in Greensboro.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Phillip Walls, 49, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Friday in a news release.

Walls is described as a Black man with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information should call Detective D. Benottis at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2497.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

KFC introduces Chicken Sandwich Snuggler and it's huge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert