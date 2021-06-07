Silver Alert issued for man missing from Greensboro

Updated 2:34 a.m.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert issued for a man missing from Greensboro has been canceled, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Deven "D'mon" Lamont Cain has been found safe, police said.

Posted 4:52 p.m. Sunday

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Greensboro, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Deven "D'mon" Lamont Cain, 18, was last seen at the Days Inn at 501 S. Regional Road in Greensboro shortly after noon Sunday.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has medium length black hair and brown eyes.

Cain was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the “Dragonball-Z” character “Goku” on the front, faded black sweatpants and black sneakers.

He is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Cain's whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.