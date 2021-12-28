Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Greensboro who may be headed to Charlotte

RALEIGH — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen in Greensboro who may be headed toward Charlotte in a white Volkswagen Passat.

Michael John O'Reilly is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a news release.

O'Reilly is described as a 79-year-old white male with short gray hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds.

He may be driving a white, 2014 Volkswagen Passat with N.C. license plate CLC8030.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-3690.