Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Greensboro who may be headed to Charlotte
Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Greensboro who may be headed to Charlotte

RALEIGH — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen in Greensboro who may be headed toward Charlotte in a white Volkswagen Passat.

Michael John O'Reilly is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a news release.

O'Reilly is described as a 79-year-old white male with short gray hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds.

He may be driving a white, 2014 Volkswagen Passat with N.C. license plate CLC8030.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-3690.

