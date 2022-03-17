 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Officials are looking for a missing man out of Greensboro.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons and Greensboro police issued a Silver Alert late Wednesday for 39-year-old Cory Fletcher Overton.

Cory Fletcher Overton

Overton

Overton is described as an African American male, standing about 6 feet and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black knee-length jacket with short sleeves, blue/gray T-shirt with a “Special Olympics” graphic, blue jeans and Nike leather sneakers.

Overton is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro police at 336-373-2435 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

