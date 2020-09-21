Silver Alert issued for man missing out of High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who might be suffering from cognitive impairment.
Robert Lee Wise, 50, left his home to go to Walgreens at 904 N. Main St. about 5 p.m. police said. After Wise left the High Point area, police said they believe he was in the area of Fayetteville Street in Asheboro.
Wise, who has connections in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, is likely driving a beige 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with Virginia tag VFR7901, police said.
White weighs about 200 pounds and is a little over 6 feet tall with brown and gray hair and blues eyes, police said.
Police said, if located, Wise might be confused or agitated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
