Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old woman from Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 18-year-old Greensboro woman.

Peteria Brianna Moorer was reported missing shortly after midnight on Monday, according to a release from Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was last seen at 426 Boyd St. wearing a zip-up, red-ribbed jacket, gray basketball shorts, black and white FILA shoes and red/clear glasses, according to the alert.

Moorer is Black, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Ms. Moorer was last seen on foot and took an unknown direction of travel.

Moorer suffers a cognitive impairment and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 336-373-2287 or 911.